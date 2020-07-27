VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice: Virtual Ask The Nurse Wellness Clinics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Although the COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut are now low and continue to trend in the right direction, VNACHCH knows how important it is to maintain social distancing and to continue to wear masks. We also know how important it is to continue to make the best choices for one’s health – something that can be difficult for the aging population when you are stuck mostly at home and perhaps feeling isolated.

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice nurses are now available for virtual Ask the Nurse clinics to help assess patient’s health and work with you to set healthy lifestyle goals. Registered Nurses can also review medications and discuss side effects and interactions.

If you do need to see your doctor during this difficult time – you want to make certain you maximize your visit so you can feel confident you are on the path to good health. VNACHCH nurses can provide tools and tips to help clients prepare for upcoming physician visits.

For individuals who need to see a nurse in person to have their blood pressure or other vitals checked, appointments will be made in the VNACHCH Guilford or Hamden offices on a case-by-case basis. Health screenings, including cholesterol screenings, A1C and blood sugar checks (done in the VNACHCH office) and in-home Fall Risk assessments are also available. The nursing staff follows strict safety guidelines for all in-person visits with clients.

To learn more, click here.