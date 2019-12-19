NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As patients are being discharged from hospital settings at earlier stages of recovery than ever before, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice works to help people address healthcare challenges, avoid hospital readmission and stay at home for the holidays.

Whether someone is recovering from illness or surgery, living with a chronic condition, or facing the end of their life, VNACHCH is beside them each step of the way. The agency also offers support and resources to caregivers, and wellness opportunities, education and advice to members of the community through clinics and classes.

Their focus is on ‘Homecare for the Holidays’ as we want to help as many people as possible recover in the place they, call home and be able to enjoy every moment with their loved ones during this season. We also recognize that this time of year can present challenges for caregivers, and we’re here to offer any support and advice they need to lessen stress and allow time for enjoying family.

It’s important for caregivers to focus on their own well-being during the holidays as well as the health of their loved ones. Healthcare challenges may mean alterations to the ways a family typically celebrates, but it is important to remember that holidays don’t need to be perfect – be open to new traditions while holding onto some of the old.

VNACHCH advises caregivers to ask for and accept help, to prioritize holiday activities and to learn to say no when feeling overwhelmed. Most importantly, it’s normal to feel sadness and grief during this time of year if a loved one is ill and it’s essential to acknowledge those feelings and reach out to a professional for help if needed.