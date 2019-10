“Violence free, that’s me!” That’s the theme behind the 9th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence, put on by the Family Centered Services of CT.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Development Officer Jodi Baloga and Victim Advocate Gisela Taveras give us a preview.

You can be a part of the walk on Saturday, October 19 at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven at 10:00 a.m.