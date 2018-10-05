CT STYLE

Walk of the week: Optimism Walk

Posted: Oct 05, 2018

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut we want to get you moving!

It's all part of the One Billion Steps challenge here at News 8. Each week we feature a walk, 5K, or run that you and your family can take part in.

This Saturday, is the 2018 American Parkinson's Disease Association CT chapter Optimism Walk. 

We are joined by Maria Moro-de-Casillas, MD, Movement Disorder Neurologist with the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center and Duarte Machado, MD, Co-Director, Chase Family Movement Disorders Center to tell you all about the Optimism Walk. 

Optimism Walk

Sherwood Island State Park

Saturday, October 6th

Arrive: 10:00 A.M.

Walk: 11:00 A.M. 

For More Information Visit, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/connecticut/.

Click Here to join the challenge. Be sure to let us know about your steps to a healthier lifestyle on social media #billionstepsCT.

*The American Parkinson's Disease Association is a non-profit organization that raises funds to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

