Walk of the week: Optimism Walk
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut we want to get you moving!
It's all part of the One Billion Steps challenge here at News 8. Each week we feature a walk, 5K, or run that you and your family can take part in.
This Saturday, is the 2018 American Parkinson's Disease Association CT chapter Optimism Walk.
We are joined by Maria Moro-de-Casillas, MD, Movement Disorder Neurologist with the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center and Duarte Machado, MD, Co-Director, Chase Family Movement Disorders Center to tell you all about the Optimism Walk.
Optimism Walk
Sherwood Island State Park
Saturday, October 6th
Arrive: 10:00 A.M.
Walk: 11:00 A.M.
For More Information Visit, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/connecticut/.
Click Here to join the challenge. Be sure to let us know about your steps to a healthier lifestyle on social media #billionstepsCT.
*The American Parkinson's Disease Association is a non-profit organization that raises funds to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
