They say that laughter is the best medicine so you do not want to miss Comedians Marc Price along with Joe Kashnow.

You may remember Marc as “Skippy” on the hit 80’s sitcom ‘Family Ties.’

Joe was featured in the movie, ‘Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor.’

You can watch them at the Treehouse Comedy Club on Saturday, July 27 in Westport at 8:00 p.m.