We’re among royalty today. Five-year-old Quinn is about to be the first Canine Queen of the run 169 Towns Society.

The group runs a race in all 169 towns in Connecticut, and once you accomplish that, you become royalty in the society.

Quinn is one race away from her title. Her owner Katey Baruth talks about her journey through all her races.

You can watch Quinn cross the finish line at the Michael E. Walsh Memorial 5K at Riveriside Park in Hartford on Sunday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m.