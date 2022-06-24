NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Arslan Johnghar, a Cardiologist at Waterbury Health, who specializes in detection and treatment of heart arrhythmias.

Dr. Johnghar states that the symptoms can be very subtle and not always easy to detect. In this interview,

the Doctor answers the following important questions:

Are heart arrhythmias common?

What exactly is a heart arrhythmia?

What happens if one is left undetected?

What devices are used to detect arrhythmias? What about a smartwatch?

Who should be tested?

If an arrhythmia is detected, how does your team respond at Waterbury Health?

What options are available to patients with a diagnosed arrhythmia?

Dr. Johnghar encourages anyone with concerns or symptoms of arrhythmia to reach out to their primary care doctor get checked out as soon as possible. To learn more, visit https://www.waterburyhospital.org/