NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Essam Nakhla, a Cardiologist at Waterbury Health, who offered his expertise on prevention and detection of heart disease.

Dr. Nakhla notes that while heart disease affects millions of Americans each year,

there are preventative steps you can take which help to save lives and minimize suffering:

Get regular exercise: Frequently & Consistently

Watch your cholesterol numbers closely

Get tested for your Coronary Calcium Score

Manage hypertension with your doctor

Dr. Nakhla also advises viewers to be aware of their family history of heart disease, as this greatly influences the need for intervention, which can result in improved outcomes and survival.

To learn more, visit www.waterburyhospital.org