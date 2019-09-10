Webster Investments prepares you in case of recession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We hear it on the news, in the media that a recession could happen.
Senior Vice President, Wealth Consultant from Webster Bank, David Nastri joins us to share how you could prepare for a recession.
Questions that will be answered:
- How will we know we are in a recession?
- What is the difference between a recession, a correction, a “crash”, or nothing?
- Everyone says we are due for a recession; is that true?
- What can people do to protect their savings and retirement from being devastated when it happens?