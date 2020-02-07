Breaking News
Weekend fun with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

CT Style

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Webster Bank Arena and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers are always looking for new and exciting ways to entertain their fans.

Experience one of their themed nights, such as ‘Hockey and Hops’, which features two dollar beer specials and live music in addition to an exciting game of hockey.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the arena for ‘Hockey and Hops’ to show us all of the weekend fun a Sound Tigers game has to offer!

You can find more information on how you can experience the thrill of live hockey with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers here. 

