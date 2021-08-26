Weekend staycations in Northeast, CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer may be wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to! There are some awesome “staycations” in Connecticut if you’re looking for a weekend getaway.

Here to tell us more is Diane Nadeau, President & CEO of the Windham Region Chamber of Commerce.

When people think of getting away, they usually think of having to take a plane or a train, but there’s some beautiful destinations right here in CT.

If you’d like to learn more and start planning your next trip right here in CT, visit Windhamchamber.com.