Weekend staycations in Northeast, CT

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer may be wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to! There are some awesome “staycations” in Connecticut if you’re looking for a weekend getaway.

Here to tell us more is Diane Nadeau, President & CEO of the Windham Region Chamber of Commerce.

When people think of getting away, they usually think of having to take a plane or a train, but there’s some beautiful destinations right here in CT.

If you’d like to learn more and start planning your next trip right here in CT, visit Windhamchamber.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.