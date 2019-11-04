Breaking News
Amazon to open distribution center in Stratford
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  It’s that time again to SHOP, DINE, STROLL and GIVE as The Center businesses gear up for their annual giving event.

We are joined by Kimberly Mattson Moster, Owner Kimberly Boutique along with Barbara Karsky, Co-Owner BK & Co to share the details of the “We Care Card”.

From November 7 through November 17 the West Hartford Center Business Association members are offering the “We Care Card” that when purchased grant the customer up to 20% off at participating retailers and restaurants.

All proceeds go to Foodshare.

Upcoming event:

Holiday Stroll December 5th, 5:30-8 PM West Hartford Center/Blue Back Square.

Click here, to learn more.

