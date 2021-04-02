WGU Offers Flexible and Affordable Classes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a post-COVID economic recovery period, higher education institutions must innovate and respond to the changing needs of employers and the workforce.

Joining us with the details are Regional Vice President, Rebecca Watts along with WGU alumnus, Master of Science in IT Management, David Opiughie.

Western Governors University currently has more than 800 students and 1300 alumni in Connecticut.  The number of Connecticut students has tripled in the past 5 years; the number of alumni has nearly doubled in the past 2 years.

The following questions are covered:

  • What makes WGU approach to education unique?
  • What’s the mission?
  • What are some the advantages for Connecticut residents?
  • David, you earned your bachelor’s degree in industrial physics…why did you decide to get your masters in IT from WGU?
  • David, you started your degree in 2019, then the pandemic hit in 2020, what did you do?

The focus is on skill-based mastery that leads to career advancement, at a much lower cost, with a flexible schedule that allows learners to stay employed while earning a degree and move at an accelerated pace.

