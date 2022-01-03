What Every Parent Should Know About The Health of Their Kids

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is approaching and if you’re a parent, our guest today has tips to keep your kids healthy this season.

Joining us is Dr. Jen Caudle, a Health Expert and Family Physician.

The following are covered:

  • Make sure kids are getting preventive checkups with their doctor
  • What you need to know about straightening your child’s teeth
  • Ensure proper hand washing in kids
  • Parents checking in on their child’s mental health

To learn more about Damon Braces, visit https://damonbraces.com/en-us

