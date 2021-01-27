What to expect this season at Ski Sundown

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for some family fun or to enjoy the outdoors this winter, skiing might be the answer!

Here from Ski Sundown is Owner, Robert Switzgable.

The following are covered:

  • What new policies and procedures has Ski Sundown implemented to address COVID-19?
  • What is it about the sport that might make it more adaptable to meeting COVID-19 restrictions?
  • What should guests do differently to fully enjoy this season?
  • What are the conditions looking like so far on the mountain?
  • What are Ski Sundown’s plans for snowmaking?
  • Is there anything new planned at Ski Sundown for 2021-2022 season?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.