The Dressing Room – What to wear to Mission: Possible 2020!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’re invited to the American Red Cross’ biggest fundraiser of the year Mission Possible 2020, Now you have to decide what to wear!

Here with all the details of the event is American Red Cross Chief Communications Officer Stefanie Arcangelo along with News 8 Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutiques Chris Rinere.

The American Red Cross is hosting the party of the year, Mission: Possible 2020 at the Connecticut Science Center on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Possible 2020 takes the place of the Annual Red Cross Heroes Ball, a black tie fundraising event that was held for the last 14 years.

The dress code for Mission: Possible 2020 is cocktail attire. Chris Rinere from The Dressing Room will help break down the meaning of cocktail attire and give viewers an idea of what to wear.

For tickets and information, click here.