New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to improving weight loss and energy, there are lots of supplements people take, including collagen and protein powder. But which one is

more effective? Metabolic Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Lisa Lynn spoke with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko to give us her take on the collagen vs protein debate.

Lisa says, “Recently, my hairdresser was complaining that she was exhausted, so she went to the store and bought collagen, only to find out there were all kinds of things in it, like sugar, carnauba, and wax.” “So I told her to stop – because the world is throwing collagen at everything.”

She continues to tell us that, “Protein, a good high quality whey protein, like our natural whey, has all of the amino acids in it and is more recognizable by the body. You get better energy, you feel better fast. Your hair, skin, and nails grow better.” “Without the protein, the collagen can’t work. So my answer is to do both. If you’re over 40 and you want really good results with hair, skin, nails and energy.”

Watch this interview and learn about what collagen & protein can do for you, as Lisa answers the following questions:

How do we incorporate both into our daily routines?

If you had to choose just one, which would you recommend?

Why is it better to have amino acids in supplements?

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for our CT Style viewers to try these supplements:

GET FREE SHIPPING when you order LynFit Nutrition’s Natural Whey and/or Metabolic Collagen, PLUS Get a FREE BOTTLE OF LEAN SLEEP.

NO CODE NEEDED! Visit: www.lynfit.com