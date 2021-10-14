Windham Chamber of Commerce: Local Restaurants in Northeast Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Financial If you like trying new restaurants and expanding your palette —turns out, you don’t have to go very far!

Joining us with a list of local restaurants that’ll excite any foodie is Diane Nadeau–president of the Windham Region chamber of commerce.

The following are covered:

Northeast CT has some of the best fine dining experiences in New England

Culturally diverse cuisines

Excellent food

Locally made wine, beer and spirits, specialty cocktails, fresh baked delicacies, and homemade chocolates.

Spoil yourself before the holidays

To learn more, click here