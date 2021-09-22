Windham Chamber of Commerce: Unique weekend getaways

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Fall is here and there are lots of activities for you and the whole family to enjoy around the state.

Joining us with details on unique weekend getaways or “staycations” is Diane Nadeau, President and CEO of the Wyndham Region Chamber of Commerce.

The following are covered:

There’s something for the history buffs out there too?

What different activities and attractions are available?

Is there anything available to help people create their trip itinerary?

Upcoming events:

Halloween themed cemetery tours with “ghosts”

Nightmare on Main St

authentic USO show for our veterans

Craft fairs, makers fairs, farmers markets

Walktober

To learn more, click here.