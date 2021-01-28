Winter Beauty & Wellness Rescue Tips with Grace Gold

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It sure is cold out there–and the winter weather plus dry heat in your home can really take a toll on how you look and feel.

Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold has tips to bring you relief!

Hydrate your skin:

  • Dr. Pawpaw balms $5-110 at CVS and Ulta
  • Curél Lotions, $8 each, Amazon.com

Hydrate your hair:

  • Roux Weightless Precious Oils Collection, sallybeauty.com & Amazon

Additional layer of protection:

  • NanoBio Protect Nasal Antiseptic Solution at CVS, Amazon, Walmart

Special tip for women’s wellness:

  • Femaxeen, $49, Femaxeen.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.