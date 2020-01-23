Winter is heating up at Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– It may be cold outside, but at Foxwoods Resort Casino things are just heating up!

Kicking off the February festivities on Sunday, Feb. 2 is their Bottomless Party Brunch at CENTRALE Fox Tower with drinks, a DJ and bottomless brunch of course.

If you’re a fan of rosé and a good photo opp, you’re going to want to check out their Royal Rosé event on Sunday, Feb. 16. There will be over 100 varieties of rosé for you to taste and lots of pink-themed photo spots!

For entertainment, their Broadway Series features award-winning shows The Color Purple, Finding Neverland and The Choir of Man.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside to give us a sneak peak on all of this and more!







