Women see advantages of weight training at Revolution Fitness

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) There are all kinds of reasons that bring people to train with Paul Milano at Revolution Fitness. You could say his core group of women train looking to gain strength in many ways.

63 year old Donna Mae Cangiano loves not only the sense of community in her tight knit training group, she also loves the results of her workouts. “I’m not only physically stronger I’m mentally stronger. I developed a level of confidence that I never had” says Cangiano.

Milano explains why he values helping his clients build up their strength. “Being strong makes everything in life easier. It makes carrying the groceries easier, doing the laundry easier. All those things we can kind of mimic in the weight room and build strength doing” says Milano.

54 year old Marion McGrath works out at Revolution Fitness to maintain her quality of life. “I’m training so the next twenty years of my life are going to be quality years. I’m going to be able to walk, go kayaking, go on a cruise and not be in a wheelchair. That’s my goal” says McGrath.

Revolution Fitness trainer Ryan Kalkowski points out that maintaining strength through training also provides benefits including living on your own longer and keeping up with family. “It’s one of the most empowering things you can do. You can’t put a number on being able to keep up with your kids, your grand kids. Being able to go on a vacation and participate in all activities that your family wants to do” says Kalkowski.



