Women’s golf in full swing at Lyman Orchards Golf Club

MIDDLEFIELD, Connecticut (WTNH) The word is out about the women’s golf program at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield. The facilities and LPGA teaching professional Marissa Kulig Crow are big reasons for the rise in popularity.

“She does a wonderful job, her personality is such she’s just so encouraging to everybody and enthusiastic she just so popular” says Lyman Orchards Executive Vice President John Lyman III.

In fact Kulig Crow is credited with making golfers of all levels feel at ease. “I was intimidated my first lesson I hadn’t played before. She reassured each of us that we could do this and she helped us along the way. She’s just encouraging” says Donna Bates of Branford, who has only been golfing for two months. Bates is able to hit the ball a good distance and play with her husband now.

Kulig Crow started golfing as a child and played on her school’s boys golf team and for Bryant University. She now draws many women from as far as Wilton to Windsor for lessons on all levels.

“My first year here we had maybe seventy five to one hundred ladies and now we have over six hundred in one season so we’re doing something correct here” says Kulig Crow.

Course leaders point out that golf is part of a healthy lifestyle, where a family can spend quality time together.

Lyman Orchards Golf Club General Manager Jason Beffert says “Where else can you go with a mom, dad, son and daughter and go spend two hours for nine holes, four hours for eighteen holes of uninterrupted time with no cell phone, no television, just spend time as a family.”