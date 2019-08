It’s two of the most anticipated events of the year in Branford to help raise money for animals in need.

Woofwalk On The Branford Green is a two-mile walk you can do with or without you pet on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m.



Co-Chair of Woofstock On The Branford Green Stephanie Malkin and Director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Laura Burban explains why Woofstock On The Branford Green from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. is so important to their mission.