New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for a fulfilling job where you can change lives, you might want to check out The Connection. Employees at the agency care for a living, helping people get back on their feet after struggling with homelessness, substance abuse or mental illness. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dioneysia Stewart, Senior Human Resources Generalist at The Connection, about current job opportunities.

First, Dioneysia described some of the work being done at The Connection. She says, “The Connection is all about just improving the lives of those in the community when it comes to substance use, …, homelessness, behavioral health, youth programs. We pretty much are completely dedicated to returning people to their communities and just improving their lives in any way possible.”

Open positions at The Connection range from entry level to case managers and residential aides. Dioneysia says that third shift positions (overnight) are among the most challenging to fill, however, she adds that “If you need flexibility due to schooling or another job, it can give you the time to work those shifts.”

An important quality needed for these positions is compassion. The Connection needs people who really care about others and are dedicated to the work and the mission of the organization. Valuable skills may include the ability to be present and attentive, being comfortable talking with new people and making yourself available to provide assistance or help to someone in need.

When asked about opportunities for job growth within the organization, Dioneysia says, “A lot of our program managers and program directors, to be honest, have grown from internally within the agency. They’ve gotten promoted over the years. Our CEO is here and she started not as a CEO. Some of our chiefs as well. I, myself am a testament to that. So, yes, growth and advancement is definitely something that we look to implement throughout the whole agency, so that people know that we’re truly invested into them..”

If you’re interested in applying for a position at The Connection, visit the “Careers” page on the website: www.theconnectioninc.org. The Connection offers a variety of employee incentives you can learn about there as well.

If you’d like to support this important nonprofit organization, check out The Connection’s Annual Golf Tournament, which is Friday, May 12th at the Portland Golf course. Be sure to save the date!