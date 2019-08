It’s always exciting to be in the presence of an Olympic hopeful in track and field!

Track and field Star Alexis Holmes is the Indoor and Outdoor Big 10 400-meter champion and Big 10 Freshman of the Year. She’s also named All-American in the NCAA as the only freshman.

Holmes has a world record in the 4×400 meter relay. She earned the silver medal at the under 20 Pan American games.

You will enter her sophomore year at Kentucky University. Holmes will prepare for 2020 Olympic Games.