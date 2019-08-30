Wrap up your summer with savings at Pilgrim Furniture City

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  Wrap up your summer with savings at Pilgrim Furniture City. Labor Day is a great time for deals to buy those big-ticket items.

Owner Debbie Albert has some great examples on new models that just arrived in stores.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE: Dorian Updates

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.