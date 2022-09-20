New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Amit Lahav, an orthopedic surgeon at Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford Campus. He believes that joint replacement surgeries can be life changing.
Dr. Lahav answers the following questions:
- What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?
- What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?
- How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?
- How important is post-operative care?
- To what do you attribute improved outcomes from these surgeries?
- How long should a joint replacement last?
To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.