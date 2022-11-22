New Haven, CT (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with  Dr. Jeff Kwon, a pulmonologist at Bridgeport Hospital, about how our bodies react to losing or gaining an hour of sleep.

In this segment, Dr. Kwon explains the following:

  • How does the time change impact our sleep?
  • What can people do to guarantee a good night’s sleep during this time?
  • How many hours of sleep should everyone be getting?
  • What is sleep apnea?
  • How can it be treated?
  • Would there be any benefits to keeping the same time-standard or
    daylight saving – year-round?

For more information about Bridgeport Hospital, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org