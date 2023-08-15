BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – During this Yale New Haven Health Check, CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews speaks with Bridgeport Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Zane Saul, who explains the dangers of insect-borne illnesses and how to protect against them.

“Right now we’re seeing a peak in the tick season. It was a very warm winter and a very warm spring. The tick population has not died off and we are seeing a peak in the number of tick bites,” Dr. Saul said.

Dr. Saul says a bite from a mosquito, could cause more than just an itch. Local health departments are currently monitoring cases of West Nile virus closely.

The best protection to avoid insect-borne disease, is to avoid a bug bite in the first place. Dr. Saul recommends people to wear long sleeves and pants, and use bug spray.

