Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.
A new production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" is going to be performed at New Haven's Shubert Theatre.
Stage Director Paul Curran, Lauren McQuistin, and Matthew Cossack gives a preview of the show you can see on Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17.
More CT STYLE
Latest Unusual Stories
Don't Miss
More CT STYLE Stories
-
Today's Dish: Happy Galentine's Day!
Today you should celebrate the gals in your life before it gets all lovely...Read More »
-
-
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a...Read More »
-
Living Well: Buyer Beware - Fitness Influencer Under Fire
A fitness coach and influencer from Dallas, who has hundreds of thousands of...Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.