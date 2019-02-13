CT STYLE

Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre

Posted: Feb 13, 2019

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 01:35 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.

A new production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" is going to be performed at New Haven's Shubert Theatre.

Stage Director Paul Curran, Lauren McQuistin, and Matthew Cossack gives a preview of the show you can see on Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17.

 

 

