NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.

A new production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" is going to be performed at New Haven's Shubert Theatre.

Stage Director Paul Curran, Lauren McQuistin, and Matthew Cossack gives a preview of the show you can see on Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17.