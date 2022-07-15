CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Melissa Young, a Radiation Oncologist at Bridgeport Hospital who specializes in Cancer Treatment. She spoke about recent advances in radiation therapy for cancer.

Dr. Young answers the following questions:

  • What role does radiation therapy play in cancer treatment?
  • How has radiation therapy evolved in recent years?
  • Is it safer than it once was?
  • Are there medications that help lessen the effects of radiation therapy?
  • What is the radiation therapy experience like at Bridgeport Hospital?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org