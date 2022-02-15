NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

Joining us is Dr. Alisa Savetamal Medical Director of Bridgeport Hospital’s Burn Center

What are the different types of burns people get?

What types of burns do you treat in the Burn Center?

Can you briefly walk through the steps in treating a serious burn, from arrival at the hospital through treatment and recovery?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.