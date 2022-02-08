Yale New Haven Health Check: Bridgeport Hospital Primary Care Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

When it comes to our overall well being it often goes beyond our physical health

Here to talk about complex care and its importance is Dr. Manisha Gupta, Medical Director of the Primary Care Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

What is meant by Complex Care?

What steps has Bridgeport Hospital taken to better serve Complex Care patients in its Primary Care Center?

How have the steps taken improved care for Complex Care patients?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.