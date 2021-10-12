Yale New Haven Health Check: Cancer and Covid-19

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

Eligible Americans are being urged to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but what about those with cancer? Is the vaccine safe? Effective?  

Here with answers is Dr. Neal Fischbach, Medical Oncologist at Yale Cancer Center. 

•        Are cancer patients at a higher risk for COVID-19?

•        Are COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective for people with cancer?

•        Can I get vaccinated against COVID-19 while being actively treated for cancer?

•        Will cancer patients have the same immunity as the general population after they have been vaccinated?

