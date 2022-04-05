NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Amit Khanna, Director of Colorectal Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital, who offered his expertise on prevention and detection of colorectal cancer.

Dr. Khanna notes that colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and early screening saves lives.

What are the risk factors for colorectal cancer?

Who should get screened for colorectal cancer?

Can the screening also treat cancer?

Early detection allows for swift intervention, resulting in improved outcomes and survival. To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org