Yale New Haven Health Check: Colorectal Cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.
Joining us is Dr. Sajid Khan, MD, Surgical Oncologist, Bridgeport Hospital, Associate Professor of Surgery, Yale School of Medicine, to discuss what you need to know about colorectal cancer.
- Colorectal cancer is said to be one of the more preventable types of cancer, but we’re still seeing more and more young people being diagnosed with it, why?
- What tips do you have to avoid this?
- What does a surgical oncologist treat that a general surgeon cannot?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.