Yale New Haven Health Check: Common Digestive Diseases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- On Tuesday, Moderna's CEO got the world's attention warning the current COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the omicron variant than other variants. This as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pointed out that we have far more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year.

Hartford Healthcare's Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director of Infectious Diseases, is using caution talking about omicron. His main concern is the variant we are currently battling here in Connecticut: Delta, which continues to raise our state's positivity rate.