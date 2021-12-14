Yale New Haven Health Check: Contributors to Heart Disease During the Holiday Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

The holiday season is approaching and according to medical experts, this time can pose risks to our heart health

Here with answers is Dr. Ram Gordon, Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital

What types of heart and vascular disease do you see more during the holiday season?

Which are the more serious conditions that warrant a trip to the ER or urgent care center?

What preventive steps can people take to help prevent of minimize heart and vascular risks?

What types of food and beverages should people avoid, not only during the holidays but year-round?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.