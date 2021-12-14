Yale New Haven Health Check: Contributors to Heart Disease During the Holiday Season

Yale New Haven Health Check

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

The holiday season is approaching and according to medical experts, this time can pose risks to our heart health

Here with answers is Dr. Ram Gordon, Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital

  • What types of heart and vascular disease do you see more during the holiday season?
  • Which are the more serious conditions that warrant a trip to the ER or urgent care center?
  • What preventive steps can people take to help prevent of minimize heart and vascular risks?
  • What types of food and beverages should people avoid, not only during the holidays but year-round?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss