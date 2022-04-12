CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Jaspreet Loyal, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital for an update on Covid vaccines for School-aged children.

Dr. Loyal answers the following questions:

  • Which Covid vaccines have been approved for children and in what age groups?

  • Do you feel that the vaccine protects children, especially as they spend more time in school?

  • Have you seen children experience any negative reactions?

  • Apart from the vaccine, what can children and their parents do to prevent covid spread?

  • Do you expect covid vaccines to become part of the annual back-to-school preparation?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org