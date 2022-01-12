Yale New Haven Health Check: COVID Vaccine and Children

Yale New Haven Health Check

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children ages 5-11 yet there has been notable hesitancy among parents to get their kids the shot.

Here with answers is Dr. Magna Dias, Pediatrics Chair at Bridgeport Hospital

  • Why is it important to get kids in this age group vaccinated right now?
  • What are the most common side effects?
  • Is there anything caregivers can do to reduce side effects?
  • Any reason not to vaccinate your child?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss