Yale New Haven Health Check: COVID Vaccine and Children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children ages 5-11 yet there has been notable hesitancy among parents to get their kids the shot.
Here with answers is Dr. Magna Dias, Pediatrics Chair at Bridgeport Hospital
- Why is it important to get kids in this age group vaccinated right now?
- What are the most common side effects?
- Is there anything caregivers can do to reduce side effects?
- Any reason not to vaccinate your child?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.