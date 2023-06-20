New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Adam Pearl, Chief of Otolaryngology, Bridgeport Hospital to discuss the topic of earwax removal. Most of us do it. But are we doing it safely?

Watch this interview and learn about this important subject, as Dr. Pearl answers the following questions:

Is removing earwax buildup important?

What can happen if we don’t remove it?

What are your thoughts on D-I-Y methods, like using Q-Tips or “candling”?

Can you explain the safer techniques that physicians use?

What can be done to prevent earwax buildup?

How do you know when you need to go see a doctor in

order to remove your earwax?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org.