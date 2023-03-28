New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Andrew Bedford, Gastroenterologist at Bridgeport Hospital about colon cancer and what we all need to know about it.

Watch this interview as Dr. Bedford answers the following questions:

What is colon cancer and how is it detected?

What are the symptoms?

Is there any way to prevent it?

At what age should people get a colonoscopy?

How often should this test be performed?

Are there long-term effects if it’s not treated?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org