New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – In patients that have diabetes, their ability to fight infections can be blunted.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Ceasar Irby, Section Chief of Podiatric Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital, who discussed diabetic foot health and wound care. He explained why those with diabetes need to pay extra attention to the condition of their feet.

Dr. Irby says, “Things that would not normally be an issue, such as small scrapes and wounds, which would normally heal without complication in a patient without diabetes – in diabetics, it can sometimes lead to the amputation of the lower extremity.”

In this interview, Dr. Irby answers the following questions:

What are the signs and symptoms of serious diabetic wound problems

that require a visit to the doctor?

How are diabetic foot injuries treated at Bridgeport Hospital?

What if conservative therapies fail to heal the injury?

How does Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy work?

What advice would you give patients who are at risk of infection?

