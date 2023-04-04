New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) –Proper blood circulation is key for maintaining good health, but a common condition can get in the way of this.
CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Edward Tuohy, MD – an Interventional Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital about peripheral artery disease(PAD) and how it is treated.
He answers the following questions:
- What is peripheral artery disease (PAD)?
- How does one get PAD?
- What are the symptoms of PAD?
- How can PAD be prevented?
- What are the treatments for PAD?
You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org