New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) –Proper blood circulation is key for maintaining good health, but a common condition can get in the way of this.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Edward Tuohy, MD – an Interventional Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital about peripheral artery disease(PAD) and how it is treated.

He answers the following questions:

What is peripheral artery disease (PAD)?

How does one get PAD?

What are the symptoms of PAD?

How can PAD be prevented?

What are the treatments for PAD?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org