New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) –Proper blood circulation is key for maintaining good health, but a common condition can get in the way of this.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Edward Tuohy, MD – an Interventional Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital about peripheral artery disease(PAD) and how it is treated.

He answers the following questions:

  • What is peripheral artery disease (PAD)?
  • How does one get PAD?
  • What are the symptoms of PAD?
  • How can PAD be prevented?
  • What are the treatments for PAD?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org