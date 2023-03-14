New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to nutrition for a newborn baby, most experts agree that human milk is the best option – but how can you ensure that your child is getting enough of it?

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Eliza Myers, Neonatology Director, Bridgeport Hospital.

In this segment, Dr. Meyers tells our viewers about the smartphone app she developed, called ‘Track My Milk,’ which helps improve communications between a newborn’s mother and her providers. Dr. Meyers answers the following questions:

What are the benefits of human milk over formulas for newborns?

Why is a mother’s milk so important for premature babies or those in the NICU?

How does the ‘Track My Milk’ app improve communication with the patient’s providers?

How does this new method compare to the way things were done before?

You can learn more at https://www.bridgeporthospital.org/