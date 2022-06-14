CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. John-Paul Ayala, an Attending Physician at Bridgeport Hospital who specializes in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine. He spoke about what causes COPD and how doctors can help patients manage the symptoms.
Dr. Ayala answers the following questions:
- Which diseases are included in a diagnosis of COPD?
- What are the symptoms of COPD?
- What causes COPD?
- When should one seek medical evaluation for COPD?
- Is there a cure for COPD?
- How is COPD usually treated?
