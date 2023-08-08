NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH) – CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Dr. Jordan Silberg, Pediatrician from Bridgeport Hospital to discuss children’s health and getting them ready for the school year.

Watch this interview and learn about this important subject, as Dr. Silberg answers the following questions:

What can parents do now, so their kids are ready to get back into the

classroom?

Does my child need a routine physical exam in order to go back to school?

Will a pediatrician sign the school’s required health forms if my child hasn’t been seen by the doctor in a while?

What vaccines are mandated for returning to school? Are there any new ones I should know about?

What should be included in the Back-to-School physical exam for my child?