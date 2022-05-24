CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Emergency Dept. Physician.
Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:
- With the weather warming up and people spending more time outdoors, what types of injuries or illnesses are you seeing more frequently in the ED?
- What special precautions should people take during the spring and summer to prevent injuries?
- Can most of these conditions be treated at an urgent care center or physician’s office?
- When is it necessary to come to an emergency department?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org