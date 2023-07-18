New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital to discuss the topic of Poor Air Quality, and how to protect yourself against these unsafe conditions.

Watch this interview and learn about this important subject, as Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:

Should you use your air conditioning when there is poor air quality?

What if you have pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD?

Is it ok to go outside and exercise during poor air-quality days?

Does wearing a mask protect me from poor air quality?

What should I do if I start having bad respiratory symptoms?

Where should I go?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org.